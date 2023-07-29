Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Germany: 64-year-old man kills 3 in shooting near Augsburg, arrested

The suspect barged into a residential building in Langweld and killed two women, aged 49 and 72, and another 52-year-old man.

Aveek Banerjee Published on: July 29, 2023
3 people were shot and killed by a 64-year-old man in
Image Source : AP 3 people were shot and killed by a 64-year-old man in Germany

A 64-year-old senior citizen shot and killed three people and wounded two people at a residential building near the Bavarian city of Augsburg on Friday, according to police.

The incident took place in the area of Langweld, where the suspect opened fire and killed two women, aged 49 and 72, and another 52-year-old man, AP reported.

The suspect then proceeded to another house in a nearby street and shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said the suspect was arrested and the motive for the shootings is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

