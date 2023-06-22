Germany warns China against using force to change status quo with Taiwan following bilateral talks

Follow us on Image Source : AP German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany warns Taiwan: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday issued a warning to China against changing the status quo with Taiwan through the use of force and raised concerns about human rights conditions in the country.

This warning came days after he held bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, the latter on on his first foreign venture after assuming the position in March 2023, PTI reported

Addressing German lawmakers, Scholz said that he wanted constructive relations with China owing to the key role of the latter in the resolution of global problems like food security and poverty. “At the same time we clearly urged China to stick to international rules," he said.

“We strongly reject all attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea by force or coercion. That is especially true for Taiwan. We also view with concern the human rights situation and the rule of law in China,” added the German chancellor. Scholz had not mentioned Taiwan as he spoke alongside Li during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

Notably, Taipei split from Beijing during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China).

Though both provinces have been controlled separately for more than 70 years, the CCP continues to claim sovereignty over the island nation. China has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled country, which it considers its territory under the 'One China policy'. In recent times, China repeatedly warned the island nation that it would use force if it disobeys Beijing's command and relies on the West for its security.

