‘I should take your autograph…’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi at G7 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ‘I should take your autograph…’ Joe Biden to PM Modi

PM Modi at G7 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the most liked and loved leader in the world, added another feather to his cap as US President Joe Biden asked for his autograph. It is pertinent to mention, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni earlier this year had said that PM Modi is the most loved one of all the leaders around the world.

PM Modi and President Biden also shared a hug yesterday at G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan.

President Biden, PM Albanese complained to PM Modi about their peculiar challenge

Yesterday during the Quad meeting, President Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program of PM Modi.

To this, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was also present on the occasion added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting.

Both President Biden and PM Albanese complained to PM Modi about their peculiar challenges.

Australian PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap. To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."

PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi's foreign visit turns into occasion to showcase Indian culture​

The ongoing foreign visit of the Prime Minister, which has already witnessed several rare honours for him, has also turned into an occasion to showcase Indian culture. In Japan, the prime minister unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima, reflecting Indian values of peace and non-violence.

He also met and encouraged a linguist and an artist who are linked to Indian culture. At Papua New Guinea, he will release the Thirukkural in local lanaguage Tok Pisin.

In Australia, an entire locality of Sydney, Harris Park will now be recognised as Little India has a testimony of the growing influence of India and Indians.

Many rare honours in this foreign visit of PM Modi

Several rare honours for the prime minister have also been witnessed during his current trip. When PM Modi lands in Papua New Guinea their PM will come to receive PM Modi at the airport. Normally the country doesn’t give a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception is being made for PM Modi and a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given to him.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues. India is getting back-to-back invitations to G7 summits.

Australian PM will also participate in the community event at Sydney. The Harris Park area in Parramatta will be also known as ‘Little India’. This will be also announced during PM’s community event.

Latest World News