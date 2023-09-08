G20 Sherpa Amitabh hints at including African Union into 19-countries bloc during mega Delhi Summit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV G20 Summit

Ahead of the much-anticipated G20 Summit in New Delhi, India has hinted that the long demand of including the African Union-- a continental body of 55 member states-- in the bloc could be finalised during the mega event.

While addressing a pre-summit press briefing on Friday, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a "great believer" in Global South had written about the inclusion of the African Union.

Further, he said that he has received a positive response from the other world leaders too. "PM who is a great believer in Global South had written to all the leaders and there has been a very positive response and formal that will come before the Summit," he said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

