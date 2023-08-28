Monday, August 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. France bans abaya, a loose-fitting full-length robe worn by Muslim women, in schools to promote secularism

France bans abaya, a loose-fitting full-length robe worn by Muslim women, in schools to promote secularism

Notably, France's state-run schools have already strict laws against any religious symbols on buildings or government buildings, arguing it violates secular laws.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Paris Updated on: August 28, 2023 9:00 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : AP Representational Image

French education minister has announced a major change in the dress code for school students, especially those Muslim girls who are wearing abaya, BBC reported. Notably, Abaya is an Arabic term for a long, loose outer garment. It is worn by both men and women.

According to the minister Gabriel Attal, when a student enters into the classroom, her dress code should not exhibit religion. He said that the new rulings will be followed from September 4.  

Notably, France's state-run schools have already strict laws against any religious symbols on buildings or government buildings, arguing it violates secular laws.

"When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn't be able to identify the pupils' religion just by looking at them. I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools," BBC quoted the minister as saying to France's TF1 TV. 

Left parties voice concerns 

According to the report, the garment has been a popular dress code among Muslim girls but right-wing politicians have been voicing concerns saying it violates the fundamentals of secularism. On the other hand, the left parties claimed the decision could have a deep impact on the students. 

"Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school," Mr Attal told TF1, arguing the abaya is "a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute."

Also Read: France: 11 killed after massive fire breaks out in vacation home for people with disabilities

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News