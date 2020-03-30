70,000 new COVID-19 cases per day emerging globally, says WHO

Image Source : AP Coronavirus global cases increasing 70,000 per day according to WHO.

Coronavirus confirmed cases globally are now rising by 70,000 per day, up from 50,000 just a couple of days ago, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) figures adding that COVID-19 continues its relentless spread, as the daily number of infections worldwide continues to jump sharply. At present, over 7,20,000 people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide while more than 32,000 people have died. The US had over 139,000 infections and 2,400 deaths, a running tally by a prominent university showed Sunday evening.

Going by the current trend of COVID-19 rising cases, President Donald Trump has also extended the country's voluntary national shutdown for a month, significantly changing his tone on the coronavirus pandemic only days after musing about the country reopening in a few weeks. He heeded public-health experts who told him the virus could claim over 100,000 lives in the US, perhaps more, if not enough is done to fight it.

Italy reports 750 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Italy reported more than 750 new deaths Sunday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 10,800 - vastly more than any other country. But the number of new infections showed signs of narrowing again. Officials said more than 5,200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in four days, for a total of almost 98,000 infections.

What's happening today

The mammoth, $2.2 trillion stimulus package to shore up the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't provide what doctors, nurses and other health care providers need most: protective equipment.

New York state's death toll from the outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state. New York state accounts for more than 40% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

Risk factors other than age are becoming more apparent. As much as 10% to 15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the coronavirus crisis meets with strong approval in her country.

Coronavirus pandemic causes tensions in the hard-hit European Union.

Impoverished Somalia has little in the way of health care to battle the coronavirus should the limited number of cases there rise.

The family of John Prine says the American singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.

Parents who have to report to work are scrambling to find adequate child care.

What you need to know on COVID-19

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

