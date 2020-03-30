Govt says reports of COVID-19 lockdown extension not true

The government has rejected news reports that claimed that the COVID-19 lockdown will be extended. As of now, India is under a 21-day lockdown that will end on April 14. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba clarified that reports of lockdown extension on certain sections and in social media are not true. India TV also appeals to everyone not to believe in any unsubstantiated rumours being spread on social media. Earlier on Sunday, Centre issued guidelines for states to enforce coronavirus lockdown strictly. Centre's intervention came after lakhs of migrant workers across states starting moving towards their home town. The Modi government also directed states to pay full wages to daily labourers.