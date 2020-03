Breaking: West Bengal reports second COVID-19 death

West Bengal reported the second fatality on Monday after another coronavirus patient died taking COVID-19 death toll to two, reports PTI.

Three more persons in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 21. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India has increased by 106 in the past 24 hours to 1,024. As many as 27 people have died so far.

More to follow...