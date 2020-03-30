Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Indore on 3-day complete lockdown after city reports 7 new cases

As many as eight new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, out of which 7 cases have been reported from Indore, while 1 has been reported from Ujjain. With the new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 32. Meanwhile, authorities in Indore have announced a complete lockdown for 3 days, in the wake of the new cases of COVID-19. According to the details, all outlets - including of groceries and petrol pumps will remain shut during the 3-day lockdown in Indore. Petrol and diesel will only be provided to vehicles involved with essential services.

In addition, there would be no home delivery of essential commodities during the lockdown. Other than the markets, all banks and ATMs in Indore will also remain shut. According to the directions, very few medical shops and pharmacies will remain open in Indore during the lockdown period.

In order to contain community spread of novel coronavirus, authorities in the city have said no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road. Violators of the 3-day lockdown in Indore will be sent to the jail, they said.

In addition, areas surrounding the houses of those found positive will be sealed in the city.

A total of 20 coronavirus positive cases have so far been reported from Indore, city collector Akash Tripathi said.

Two days back, nearly 3,000 police personnel engaged in keeping people off the streets in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh were advised to stay away from their families as a precaution against the possible spread of coronavirus.

A press release issued by Inspector General Vivek Sharma on Friday said that while police personnel are doing their duty to ensure compliance with the curfew, "the possibility of their becoming infected with the virus is high".

If a police personnel catches the virus, his or her family is also exposed to the infection, it said.

"In view of this, police personnel are advised not to go home straight after the duty for the next few days and to maintain adequate social distance by staying at the designated places," it said.

The police department is providing temporary accommodation to the cops on duty.

It has also formed a special team to help families of police personnel during this period.

"We are trying to make all possible arrangements for temporary accommodation for around 3,000 police personnel who are deployed at various places in the city," Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar had said.

