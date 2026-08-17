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BJP announces Nitin Nabin's new team: Full list of 13 VPs, 8 general secretaries, 16 secretaries among others

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Written ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: ,Updated:

BJP's new team under its chief Nitin Nabin includes 13 national vice presidents and eight general secretaries, along with 16 national secretaries and other office-bearers.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin
BJP chief Nitin Nabin Image Source : X/@NitinNabin
New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 17) announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, unveiling a list of key organisational appointments. The new team includes 13 national vice presidents and eight general secretaries, along with 16 national secretaries and other office-bearers.

Among the 13 vice presidents are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav and D Purandeshwari. The BJP has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Satish Poonia are among the eight leaders appointed as national general secretaries. Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have also been named national general secretaries.

The appointments mark Nitin Nabin's first major organisational reshuffle since taking charge as BJP president.

Here's the full list of BJP's new team

National Vice Presidents
1. Vasundhara Raje Scindia  Rajasthan
2. Tirath Singh Rawat Uttarakhand
3. Ram Madhav  Delhi
4. Baijayant Jay Panda  Odisha
5. D Purandeshwari  Andhra Pradesh
6. Rekha Verma  Uttar Pradesh 
7. Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi Gujarat
8. Bharti Pravin Pawar  Maharashtra
9. Manpreet Singh Badal  Punjab
10. Lal Singh Arya  Madhya Pradesh
11. M Nagaraja   Karnataka
12. Tariq Mansoor Uttar Pradesh
13. Madhuchandra Kar West Bengal

The BJP chief has retained Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor as national vice presidents. However, the party has dropped Saudan Singh, Saroj Pandey, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai and Lata Usendi as national vice presidents.

National General Secretary (Org.)
1. BL Santhosh Delhi
National Joint General Secretaries (Org.)
1. Shivprakash Mumbai
2. Saudan Singh Chandigarh

 

National General Secretaries 
1. Vinod Tawde Maharashtra 
2. Sunil Bansal Delhi
3. Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura 
4. Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh 
5. Satish Poonia Rajasthan 
6. Gajendra Patel Madhya Pradesh
7. Harish Dwivedi Uttar Pradesh 
8. Sanjay Bhatia   Haryana

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has dropped Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as national general secretaries.

National Secretaries
1. Kavita Patidar  Madhya Pradesh
2. K Surendran Keralam 
3. Bhola Singh  Uttar Pradesh 
4. Pradip Varma Jharkhand
5. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel Gujarat 
6. Sandeep Pathak  Delhi 
7. Phangnon Konyak Nagaland 
8. Sangeeta Yadav Uttar Pradesh 
9. Anil Antony Keralam 
10. M Venkateshan Tamil Nadu 
11. Manoj Tigga West Bengal 
12. Siddharth Shambhu Bihar 
13. Swadesh Singh Delhi 
14. Mriganka Deo Barman Assam
15. Rohan Gupta Gujarat 
16 Jai Prakash Delhi 

 

National Treasurer 
1. Piyush Goyal  Maharashtra
National Joint Treasurer 
1. Rajesh Mangal  Rajasthan 

 

Central Office In-charge 
1. Tarun Chugh  Punjab 
Central Office Secretary 
1. Mahendra Pandey  Uttarakhand 

 

North-East Coordinator 
1. Sambit Patra Odisha 
North-East Joint Coordinator 
1. Rajiv Babbar Delhi 

 

All Cells Coordinator 
1. Vishnu Datt Sharma  Madhya Pradesh 
All Cells Joint Coordinators
1. Rituraj Sinha Bihar
2. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Andhra Pradesh 

 

Morcha Presidents 
1. Yuva Morcha Hemang Joshi Gujarat 
2. Mahila Morcha Roop Kumari Choudhary  Chhattisgarh 
3. OBC Morcha  Amarpal Maurya Uttar Pradesh 
4. Kisan Morcha Bansilal Gurjar Madhya Pradesh 
5. SC Morcha  Shivesh Kumar Ram Bihar
6. ST Morcha Mannalal Rawat Rajasthan 
7. Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali  Uttar Pradesh 

 

Media Convenor
1. Anil Baluni Uttarakhand 
Media Co-Convenor
1. Ashish Usha Agrawal  Madhya Pradesh
2. Pradeep Bhandari  Delhi
3. Siddharth Yadav Delhi

 

Social Media Convenor
1. Deepak Mhaskey  Chhattisgarh
Social Media Co-Convenor
1. Priti Gandhi  Maharashtra
2. Shivanand Dwivedi  Delhi
3. Alok Bhatt  Uttarakhand
4. Arun Yadav  Haryana

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BJP Bjp General Secretary Bjp Vice President Nitin Nabin Smriti Irani
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