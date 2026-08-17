BJP announces Nitin Nabin's new team: Full list of 13 VPs, 8 general secretaries, 16 secretaries among others

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 17) announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, unveiling a list of key organisational appointments. The new team includes 13 national vice presidents and eight general secretaries, along with 16 national secretaries and other office-bearers.

Among the 13 vice presidents are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav and D Purandeshwari. The BJP has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Satish Poonia are among the eight leaders appointed as national general secretaries. Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have also been named national general secretaries.

The appointments mark Nitin Nabin's first major organisational reshuffle since taking charge as BJP president.

Here's the full list of BJP's new team

National Vice Presidents 1. Vasundhara Raje Scindia Rajasthan 2. Tirath Singh Rawat Uttarakhand 3. Ram Madhav Delhi 4. Baijayant Jay Panda Odisha 5. D Purandeshwari Andhra Pradesh 6. Rekha Verma Uttar Pradesh 7. Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi Gujarat 8. Bharti Pravin Pawar Maharashtra 9. Manpreet Singh Badal Punjab 10. Lal Singh Arya Madhya Pradesh 11. M Nagaraja Karnataka 12. Tariq Mansoor Uttar Pradesh 13. Madhuchandra Kar West Bengal

The BJP chief has retained Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor as national vice presidents. However, the party has dropped Saudan Singh, Saroj Pandey, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai and Lata Usendi as national vice presidents.

National General Secretary (Org.) 1. BL Santhosh Delhi National Joint General Secretaries (Org.) 1. Shivprakash Mumbai 2. Saudan Singh Chandigarh

National General Secretaries 1. Vinod Tawde Maharashtra 2. Sunil Bansal Delhi 3. Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura 4. Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh 5. Satish Poonia Rajasthan 6. Gajendra Patel Madhya Pradesh 7. Harish Dwivedi Uttar Pradesh 8. Sanjay Bhatia Haryana

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has dropped Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as national general secretaries.

National Secretaries 1. Kavita Patidar Madhya Pradesh 2. K Surendran Keralam 3. Bhola Singh Uttar Pradesh 4. Pradip Varma Jharkhand 5. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel Gujarat 6. Sandeep Pathak Delhi 7. Phangnon Konyak Nagaland 8. Sangeeta Yadav Uttar Pradesh 9. Anil Antony Keralam 10. M Venkateshan Tamil Nadu 11. Manoj Tigga West Bengal 12. Siddharth Shambhu Bihar 13. Swadesh Singh Delhi 14. Mriganka Deo Barman Assam 15. Rohan Gupta Gujarat 16 Jai Prakash Delhi

National Treasurer 1. Piyush Goyal Maharashtra National Joint Treasurer 1. Rajesh Mangal Rajasthan

Central Office In-charge 1. Tarun Chugh Punjab Central Office Secretary 1. Mahendra Pandey Uttarakhand

North-East Coordinator 1. Sambit Patra Odisha North-East Joint Coordinator 1. Rajiv Babbar Delhi

All Cells Coordinator 1. Vishnu Datt Sharma Madhya Pradesh All Cells Joint Coordinators 1. Rituraj Sinha Bihar 2. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Andhra Pradesh

Morcha Presidents 1. Yuva Morcha Hemang Joshi Gujarat 2. Mahila Morcha Roop Kumari Choudhary Chhattisgarh 3. OBC Morcha Amarpal Maurya Uttar Pradesh 4. Kisan Morcha Bansilal Gurjar Madhya Pradesh 5. SC Morcha Shivesh Kumar Ram Bihar 6. ST Morcha Mannalal Rawat Rajasthan 7. Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali Uttar Pradesh

Media Convenor 1. Anil Baluni Uttarakhand Media Co-Convenor 1. Ashish Usha Agrawal Madhya Pradesh 2. Pradeep Bhandari Delhi 3. Siddharth Yadav Delhi

Social Media Convenor 1. Deepak Mhaskey Chhattisgarh Social Media Co-Convenor 1. Priti Gandhi Maharashtra 2. Shivanand Dwivedi Delhi 3. Alok Bhatt Uttarakhand 4. Arun Yadav Haryana

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