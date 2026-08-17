BJP announces Nitin Nabin's new team: Full list of 13 VPs, 8 general secretaries, 16 secretaries among others

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 17) announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, unveiling a list of key organisational appointments. The new team includes 13 national vice presidents and eight general secretaries, along with 16 national secretaries and other office-bearers.
Among the 13 vice presidents are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav and D Purandeshwari. The BJP has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Satish Poonia are among the eight leaders appointed as national general secretaries. Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have also been named national general secretaries.
The appointments mark Nitin Nabin's first major organisational reshuffle since taking charge as BJP president.
Here's the full list of BJP's new team
|National Vice Presidents
|1.
|Vasundhara Raje Scindia
|Rajasthan
|2.
|Tirath Singh Rawat
|Uttarakhand
|3.
|Ram Madhav
|Delhi
|4.
|Baijayant Jay Panda
|Odisha
|5.
|D Purandeshwari
|Andhra Pradesh
|6.
|Rekha Verma
|Uttar Pradesh
|7.
|Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi
|Gujarat
|8.
|Bharti Pravin Pawar
|Maharashtra
|9.
|Manpreet Singh Badal
|Punjab
|10.
|Lal Singh Arya
|Madhya Pradesh
|11.
|M Nagaraja
|Karnataka
|12.
|Tariq Mansoor
|Uttar Pradesh
|13.
|Madhuchandra Kar
|West Bengal
The BJP chief has retained Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor as national vice presidents. However, the party has dropped Saudan Singh, Saroj Pandey, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai and Lata Usendi as national vice presidents.
|National General Secretary (Org.)
|1.
|BL Santhosh
|Delhi
|National Joint General Secretaries (Org.)
|1.
|Shivprakash
|Mumbai
|2.
|Saudan Singh
|Chandigarh
|National General Secretaries
|1.
|Vinod Tawde
|Maharashtra
|2.
|Sunil Bansal
|Delhi
|3.
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|Tripura
|4.
|Smriti Irani
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.
|Satish Poonia
|Rajasthan
|6.
|Gajendra Patel
|Madhya Pradesh
|7.
|Harish Dwivedi
|Uttar Pradesh
|8.
|Sanjay Bhatia
|Haryana
It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has dropped Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as national general secretaries.
|National Secretaries
|1.
|Kavita Patidar
|Madhya Pradesh
|2.
|K Surendran
|Keralam
|3.
|Bhola Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|4.
|Pradip Varma
|Jharkhand
|5.
|Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel
|Gujarat
|6.
|Sandeep Pathak
|Delhi
|7.
|Phangnon Konyak
|Nagaland
|8.
|Sangeeta Yadav
|Uttar Pradesh
|9.
|Anil Antony
|Keralam
|10.
|M Venkateshan
|Tamil Nadu
|11.
|Manoj Tigga
|West Bengal
|12.
|Siddharth Shambhu
|Bihar
|13.
|Swadesh Singh
|Delhi
|14.
|Mriganka Deo Barman
|Assam
|15.
|Rohan Gupta
|Gujarat
|16
|Jai Prakash
|Delhi
|National Treasurer
|1.
|Piyush Goyal
|Maharashtra
|National Joint Treasurer
|1.
|Rajesh Mangal
|Rajasthan
|Central Office In-charge
|1.
|Tarun Chugh
|Punjab
|Central Office Secretary
|1.
|Mahendra Pandey
|Uttarakhand
|North-East Coordinator
|1.
|Sambit Patra
|Odisha
|North-East Joint Coordinator
|1.
|Rajiv Babbar
|Delhi
|All Cells Coordinator
|1.
|Vishnu Datt Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|All Cells Joint Coordinators
|1.
|Rituraj Sinha
|Bihar
|2.
|Vishnu Vardhan Reddy
|Andhra Pradesh
|Morcha Presidents
|1.
|Yuva Morcha
|Hemang Joshi
|Gujarat
|2.
|Mahila Morcha
|Roop Kumari Choudhary
|Chhattisgarh
|3.
|OBC Morcha
|Amarpal Maurya
|Uttar Pradesh
|4.
|Kisan Morcha
|Bansilal Gurjar
|Madhya Pradesh
|5.
|SC Morcha
|Shivesh Kumar Ram
|Bihar
|6.
|ST Morcha
|Mannalal Rawat
|Rajasthan
|7.
|Minority Morcha
|Kunwar Basit Ali
|Uttar Pradesh
|Media Convenor
|1.
|Anil Baluni
|Uttarakhand
|Media Co-Convenor
|1.
|Ashish Usha Agrawal
|Madhya Pradesh
|2.
|Pradeep Bhandari
|Delhi
|3.
|Siddharth Yadav
|Delhi
|Social Media Convenor
|1.
|Deepak Mhaskey
|Chhattisgarh
|Social Media Co-Convenor
|1.
|Priti Gandhi
|Maharashtra
|2.
|Shivanand Dwivedi
|Delhi
|3.
|Alok Bhatt
|Uttarakhand
|4.
|Arun Yadav
|Haryana
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