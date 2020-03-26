Image Source : PTI/FILE 3-yr-old Indian girl among 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600. The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases.

Eighteen coronavirus positive cases were linked to a kindergarten centre, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots in Fengshan. It has been decided that all PCF centres, operated as pre-schools by the ruling People's Action Party, would be closed for four days from Thursday.

According to local media reports, of the 18 cases linked to the kindergarten centre, 14 were staff members, including the principal.

The rest four were the principal's family members.

After three employees of Dover Court International School were tested COVID-19 positive, it has been declared coronavirus cluster.

Clusters are declared where a disease spreads due to interaction with people, mostly employees or through social gatherings.

Of the 404 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 17 were critical and in intensive care unit. The others were stable and improving, the health ministry said, adding 160 people have been discharged from hospital.

The health ministry has so far identified 8,930 close contacts of COVID-19 patients who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,643 are in still in quarantine.

