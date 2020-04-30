Over 1 million coronavirus recoveries reported worldwide. Here are some figures that instill hope

Image Source : AP Health workers wearing protective suits holds signs beside a 16-day-old baby who recovered from COVID-19 as he is discharged from the National Children's Hospital in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines during a continuing enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The baby nicknamed "Kobe" is the first COVID-19 patient to be discharged at the children's hospital.

Over 1 million people worldwide have recovered after contracting coronavirus. This comes as encouraging news amid all the gloom that has surrounded the world over the coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 3.2 million people across the globe and killed over 2.2 lakh of them.

Among the one million recovered, 147,411 people are from the USA while 132,929 people are from Spain. These are also the two countries with most coronavirus cases. Over 71,000 people have recovered in Italy while close to 50,000 people have recovered in France. In Germany, over 120,000 people out of 160,000 cases have recovered after contracting the virus.

81% Recovery Rate

As per the latest figures 1,000,303 people have successfully defeated coronavirus worldwide. This is 81 per cent of all coronavirus cases which have had an outcome (1,228,518). The other 19 per cent people who contracted coronavirus and whose cases have come to an end result have died (228,215).

97% Active Cases in Mild Condition

There are currently 1,991,630 active coronavirus cases across the globe. Among these, 1,931,819 people are in mild conditions and displaying none to mild symptoms. The other 3 per cent of the currently infected people (59,811) are in serious or critical condition.

Only 647 Active Coronavirus Cases in China

China, which was the place where the mysterious new strain of coronavirus was born and the first country in the world to suffer from the outbreak of COVID-19 has only 647 active cases of coronavirus. Most of the lockdown in China has been opened as the country has already declared a victory against coronavirus.

