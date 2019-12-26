Pictures -- Here's how Christmas was celebrated across the globe

Image Source : AP PHOTO Christmas celebrations across the world

Holiday season, beautifully lit marketplaces, cosy homebound gatherings, an extended palate and family unions are all that makes up Christmas. The pretty, good-vibe bound festival at the end of the 12-month cycle is always a great way to conclude the year. As we wrapped up this year’s Christmas, here's how the world celebrated the festival:

India: The country in the middle of a nationwide protest took out time to remember the festival in its own unique way. The protests blended into the colours of the season, with many students turning up for the protest dressed as Santa. Some protesters also held placards that read, ‘’Merry Christmas to all except Delhi Police’’, while another placard read ‘’This year Santa won’t come to India, kyunki, documents nahi hai uske pass’’.

Another display of the December festival was witnessed at a gym in Thane, where Santa Claus inspired people to stay fit and exhibited workout techniques for the fitness enthusiasts, while staying relevant with the modern themes.

France: Paris held a heavy heart as for the first time in over 200 years, Notre-dame was unable to hold its midnight mass on Christmas eve. Parisians recreated the Christmas magic of this old land, while remembering Notre-Dame.

Australia: Being a part of the southern hemisphere, Christmas is more of a warmer affair in Australia. Most parts of the festival witnessed beachy traditions, crowds of people throughout the country turned up dressed as Santa Claus at the shore sides. While the south of the country and New South Wales continued to struggle with the serious issue of bush fire being out of control, many countrymen took digs at the ‘vacationing’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison and used the term ‘Merry Crisis’ instead of ‘Merry Christmas’ to raise their voices.

Hong Kong: Amid the ongoing protests, Christmas in Hong Kong was marked by fresh clashes between the protestors and police officials. Police officials had tear gas and black pepper sprayed on multiple protestors who were part of prodemocracy flash mobs and other visual activities. Entrances to the Mong Kok subway station were set ablaze, transportation and communication came to a halt on the festival day.

Israel: The country welcomed the festival to Bethlehem and softened its position at the last minute. After banning Christian pilgrims from the Gaza strip, the decision came in right before Christmas eve. The church is believed to be the oldest Christian church, situated in the West Bank town, where Jesus is believed to have been born.

