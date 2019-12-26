Image Source : PTI Santas, Christmas cake, carols at anti-CAA protests in Delhi (Representational Image)

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation blended into festive colours on the day of Christmas. Some Protestors dressed up as Santa Claus held placards saying, "Merry Christmas to all except Delhi Police." Another protestor nee Santa's placard read: "This Year Santa Won't Come To India, Kyuki, Documents Nahi Hai Uske Paas."

A few protestors held a poster with Shahrukh Khan's dialogue from movie Devdas: "Maa boli masti chhod do, dost bole girlfriend chhod do, aur toh aur BJP bol raha hai desh chhod do...Aise Kaise Chalega Modiji."

A group of students painted "student unity" on the road. While the regular slogans of "Azaadi" and "Inqalaab" reverberated the air, Christmas carols too kept the ears busy. A Christmas cake was also cut.

Jamia Nagar residents have been organising peaceful protests outside the university campus against the alleged police brutality on students and the citizenship law. While protests that spread to different parts of the country claimed several lives and maimed many, the situation at Jamia has remained peaceful for the past one week.

On December 15, at a confrontation between the police and the protestors, petrol bombs were aimed at cops, common people and the media by a raging mob that seized parts of south Delhi and refused to let go.

As many as buses were set ablaze or damaged, besides various cars and bikes. Two firemen were also injured in stone pelting.

UP too witnessed violence in 19 districts that claimed 18 lives -- DGP O.P. Singh outs toll at 15.

According to the DGP, 131 FIRs have been lodged, 879 people arrested, and over 5,000 people detained.

The number of injured police personnel is 288.

