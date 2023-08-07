Singapore court awards jail term to Chinese-origin man for racially abusing, kicking Indian woman in chest

Follow us on Image Source : AP Singapore prision

A Chinese-origin man was given three months in jail on Monday for having racially insulted and kicked a 57-year-old Indian-origin woman in the chest in May 2021. Wong Xing Fong, 32, had attacked Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai near the Northvale condominium in Choa Chu Kang housing estate on May 7, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ordering Wong to pay the victim SGD 13.20 as compensation, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan stressed that racial and religious hostility can have dire consequences in Singapore’s society. Before handing down the sentence on Monday, the Judge said that a deterrent sentence is paramount in this case and noted that Wong committed the offences in a brazen manner and had displayed a lack of remorse.

After a nine-day trial which started in January, Judge Shaiffudin convicted Wong in June of one count each of assault and wounding the victim’s racial feelings. During the trial, Wong denied using racial insults.

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of between six and nine months in jail, stressing the importance of community and racial harmony in multi-racial Singapore. Nita testified on the first day of the trial that on May 7, 2021, she was brisk walking to Choa Chu Kang Stadium, where she worked at a fast-food restaurant when she heard someone shouting.

She turned and saw Wong and his fiancee Chua Yun Han, whom she did not know. The couple told her to “mask up”, as her mask had been pulled down. Mask-wearing, due to COVID-19 spread, was then compulsory but people participating in sports including brisk walking were excused.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Marcus Foo and Jonathan Lee said in their submissions that Nita explained to the couple that she was brisk-walking, and gestured to show she was exercising and sweating.

The prosecution said, “The accused instead scolded the complainant (and verbally insulted her). To de-escalate the matter, the complainant responded: ‘God bless you.’

“The accused, however, kicked the complainant in her chest area. He and (his fiancee) then jogged off,” The Straits Times reported the judgement, citing hearings from court proceedings.

Nita also testified in January that she would cry if she returned to the site of the attack. Her voice cracked at the time as she told the judge, “(The incident) affects me emotionally... I feel sad and scared. Is it wrong to be Indian? I didn’t choose to be Indian... I wish this didn’t happen. “Till today, you (take) me to that road, I will cry. I was very scared.”

During earlier proceedings, she also testified that an eyewitness helped her to her feet after the attack and applied plaster to a wound on her left forearm. She made a police report that evening. The prosecution said the eyewitness, who was unrelated to either party, testified that she saw a man kicking Nita. During the trial, Wong claimed that the victim was sarcastic and aggressive, and had hurled vulgarities at him.

He also claimed she spat at him and Chua, and he reacted by pushing her. While he accepted that he had used vulgarities, he denied they were racial insults. For assaulting another person in a racially aggravated attack, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and six months, and fined up to SGD7,500.

