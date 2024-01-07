China sanctions five American defence companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping

In what is seen as a response to the US arms sales to Taiwan and US sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals, China on Sunday (January 7) announced sanctions on five American defence-related companies. With the sanctions now put in place, the properties of the companies will be freezed in China and organisations and individuals will be prohibited from doing business in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online.

The companies which have been sanctioned include BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

The Foreign Ministry said that the US moves harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, while also undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and violated the rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

“The Chinese government remains unwavering in our resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens,” the ministry statement said.

China sees Taiwan, a self-governing island off its east coast, as a renegade province that must come under Beijing’s control at some point of time in the future.

(With AP inputs)

