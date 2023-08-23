PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South African President, vows to boost agriculture, defence ties

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South African President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa's BRICS Summit, met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday and held a "fruitful" bilateral meeting. According to PM Modi, the meeting was focused on a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations, agriculture, defence and health investments. During the closed-door meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was also there from the Indian side.

"Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations. Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the Global South as well," the PM tweeted following the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that the Global South is a synonym for terms such as developing countries, least-developed countries, underdeveloped countries, low-income economies, or out-of-favour third-world countries. It generally comprises Brazil, India, Indonesia and China, which, along with Nigeria and Mexico.

What are the issues that both leaders discussed?

Notably, India and South Africa are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations. Taking to social media, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that the leaders also took stock of bilateral cooperation including in areas of defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people-to-people ties.

Also, the spokesperson maintained that the leaders also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues including India’s G20 presidency and South Africa’s BRICS chairship.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News