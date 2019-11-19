Image Source : PTI Scientists baffled after Bilawal's rain theory: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took a dig at Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto over the latter's "rain theory", saying that it has left scientists baffled.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Havelian Thakot Project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor on Monday, the premier said: "Bilawal has startled scientists worldwide by saying 'jab barish hoti hai to pani ata hai' (water pours when it rains).

"But Einstein rolled over in his grave when he (Bilawal) went on to say 'jab zyada barish hota hai to zyada pani ata hai' (More water comes when it rains more)."

Following the statement, Bilawal responded to the Prime Minister's comments on his Twitter handle.

"Neither am I a liberal nor am I corrupt and certainly am not a hypocrite," he said.

