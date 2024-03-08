Biden promises to revitalise partnership with India, says he won't 'bow down' to Putin | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden delivers his third State of the Union address in the US House of Representatives

Washington: US President Joe Biden promised to revitalise partnerships with countries like India amid China's rise in his fiery State of the Union speech in Congress on Thursday while bashing his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump and asserting that he will "not bow down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine conflict. The 81-year-old president's delivery was energetic and forceful enough to exceed even some Democrats' expectations.

In his last State of the Union Speech before the November presidential elections, Biden said the US does not want conflict but competition with China and his country is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st century against Beijing. "We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait but revitalising our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and Korea," he said.

Listing the achievements of his presidency as well as laying out his case for the next four years in the White House, Biden slammed Republicans for believing that China was on the rise and America was falling backwards, saying that the US has the best economy in the world and the GDP has risen since he came to power, while trade deficit with China has declined to its lowest point in a decade.

"I’ve made sure that the most advanced American technologies can’t be used in China’s weapons. Frankly, for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that,” Biden said, as he used “my predecessor” without mentioning Trump by name over and over again. Biden repeatedly raised his voice to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.

'Will not bow down' to Putin, says Biden

Biden also slammed Trump for threatening democracy and bowing down to Putin in his 68-minute speech, while burying the truth about the Capitol assault on January 6, 2021. Biden opened his remarks with direct criticism of Trump for his comments inviting Putin to invade other NATO nations if they did not spend more on defense. "I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable," he said.

“Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today. What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time. Overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond... History is watching,” Biden said as he appealed for Congress to support Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russia's invasion. The president showcased his accomplishments on infrastructure and manufacturing, and pushed Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine, tougher migration rules and lower drug prices.

"If the United States walks away it will put Ukraine at risk...My message to President Putin who I've known for a long time is simple; we will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down," he said. The US President also goaded Republicans over their policies, invited call-and-response banter with fellow Democrats on economic issues, taxes and healthcare and seemed to revel in the fight.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” Biden said. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbour. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me.”

Biden on Israel, immigration and other issues

During his speech, Biden issued a sharp directive to Israel's leaders, telling them not to hold up humanitarian aid to Palestinians for political purposes. "To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution to this situation is a two-state solution," he added.

Biden faced increasing pressure both from his rivals and within his own party over his staunch backing for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza which has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. "I’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for six weeks," he said.

A slew of Democrats and Republicans wore pins and stickers in honour of the Israeli hostages still being held captive in Gaza. Meanwhile, several House progressives wore Palestinian keffiyehs, the black and white checkered scarfs that have come to symbolise Palestinian solidarity.

One of the most contentious moments of his speech came during his remarks on immigration when Biden was running down the endorsements by conservative groups of the bipartisan border legislation that Republicans killed last month. Goaded by Trump-allied Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Biden went off script to address the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant released on parole.

Republicans, who blame Biden and his administration's border policies for the deaths of Americans killed by illegal migrants, have seized on Riley's death as a symbol of Democrats' failure. "It's about Laken Riley," shouted Greene during the speech, interrupting Biden as he talked about the border. "Say her name!" In response, Biden picked up a button Greene thrust into his hand as he walked to the podium, and repeated Riley's name, saying she was an innocent woman killed by "an illegal". He said thousands are killed by "legal" US residents before sending his thoughts to Riley's family.

Trump's response

Biden's fierce tone was a sharp break from his often monotonous daily appearances and was designed to banish doubts about whether the 81-year-old president, the country’s oldest ever, is still up to the job. He also cracked a joke about Republicans being close to Russia and slammed them for taking credit for Biden-backed federal investments they voted against.

"Trump and the Republicans have spent months going after Biden's energy and stamina and in front of the whole country, Biden giving them an absolute and well-deserved scolding," said Democratic strategist Eric Koch. The hashtag "yelling" trended on X, the former Twitter, in postings about his speech

Biden painted an optimistic future for the country as the massive pieces of legislation he signed into law during his first two years in office are implemented. But he also was set to warn that the progress he sees at home and abroad is fragile — and particularly vulnerable if Trump returns to the White House. Access to abortion and fertility treatments was also a key component of Biden’s speech.

Trump responded to the speech in real-time on his Truth Social site, defending himself and blasting Biden for what he said “may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans in a private meeting Wednesday to show “decorum” during the speech, but he appeared to have limited success. A number of House Republicans began to stand up and leave the chamber as Biden discussed raising taxes on billionaires and corporations.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | US: How Donald Trump bulldozed his way to a third consecutive presidential nomination?