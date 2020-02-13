Banksy artwork to be auctioned for Australia bushfire relief

Image Source : AP Original artwork by Banksy, the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, will be auctioned in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief, it was reported on Thursday.

As the extensive bushfire recovery effort begins, art collectors, Sandra Powell and Andrew King from Melbourne saw the opportunity to put their lifelong passion for practical good, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Australian Associated Press, they donated the Banksy piece from their private collection to go on sale, alongside close to 100 other works from some of the world's most exciting artists.

The work by Banksy depicts a circular saw blade heading towards a frail-looking figure sitting on a bench as is titled "Weston Super Mare".

Earlier this week, another piece by Banksy titled "Vote to Love" was sold in the UK for $1.5 million.

Since September 2019, the blazes have killed at least 33 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

More than 11 million hectares of land - an area comparable to the size of England - has been affected.