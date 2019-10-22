Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook named chairman of Chinese business school

Apple CEO Tim Cook named chairman of Chinese business school

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed chairman of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 18:29 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Image Source : FILE

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed chairman of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

He will have a three-year tenure and recently chaired a meeting, according to a statement released by the university.

At the meeting, Cook said as chairman he hoped to promote development of the college and improve its economic curriculum, CNET reported on Monday.

He succeeds Breyer Capital founder and CEO Jim Breyer, who was appointed in 2016.

In 2018-19, the university's 70-member advisory board included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, Dell CEO Michael Dell, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma and Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Cook's appointment comes at an interesting time in the Apple-China relations with rising tension between China and Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, the multinational tech giant removed an app called HKmap.live from its iOS App Store. Apple said it had removed the app allegedly used by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong to track and attack police.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKurds throw rotten fruits at US troops Next StoryMotormouth Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid warns India of nuclear war  