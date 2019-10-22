Apple CEO Tim Cook named chairman of Chinese business school

Image Source : FILE Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed chairman of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

He will have a three-year tenure and recently chaired a meeting, according to a statement released by the university.

At the meeting, Cook said as chairman he hoped to promote development of the college and improve its economic curriculum, CNET reported on Monday.

He succeeds Breyer Capital founder and CEO Jim Breyer, who was appointed in 2016.

In 2018-19, the university's 70-member advisory board included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, Dell CEO Michael Dell, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma and Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Cook's appointment comes at an interesting time in the Apple-China relations with rising tension between China and Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, the multinational tech giant removed an app called HKmap.live from its iOS App Store. Apple said it had removed the app allegedly used by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong to track and attack police.