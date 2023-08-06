Afghanistan: Taliban issues new diktat to ban girl students from attending school beyond third grade

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Afghan girls read the Quran in the Noor Mosque outside the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

In its latest set of restrictions against female education, the Taliban authorities have supposedly prohibited girls older than 10 from going to elementary school classes in certain areas of Afghanistan. Authorities from the Taliban-administered Ministry of Education told principals of schools and short-term training classes in the Ghazni region that "any girl more than 10 years old isn't permitted to study in elementary schools", BBC Persian reported.

A student in 6th grade—for which the Taliban had allowed training last year—said that girls who are more than 10 years of age were not permitted to enter the school.

In certain regions, the local authorities of the “Ministry for Preaching and Guidance” isolated girls based on age, the report asserted, adding that authorities requested the principals of the school to send the female students over the 3rd grade home.

'No country can develop without education'

Meanwhile, Sher Mohammad Abad Stanekzai, the political deputy of the foreign ministry, said that Afghanistan can't develop without education, as reported by the news agency Khaama.

Stanekzai, speaking at an occasion in Kabul on Saturday, asked the higher education and education ministries to give serious consideration to the guidelines and necessary facilities in the education sector.

“No country can develop without education, and the Islamic Emirate will open it for its citizens. The reopening of a way to education is also Jihad, and it should be done,” Stanikzai said.

He emphasised that Afghanistan had fallen behind different nations in the area during the conflict in education, health, and agriculture. Since a protected climate has been laid out, the government and global associations need more consideration regarding the schooling area.

