Afghanistan: Democracy becomes a distant dream as Taliban bans all political parties, cites Sharia laws

Follow us on Image Source : AP Talibani leaders when it entered Afghnaistan's Presidential Palace.

Taliban, which has strapped almost all rights needed for a decent human lifestyle, has again imposed contentious rulings in order to ruin democracy. According to a report by Khama Press, the Taliban regime has banned all political parties, citing "Sharia laws"-- a body of religious law that forms a part of the Islamic tradition. According to the extremist organisation, the concept of political parties does not match the interests of people.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice announced a complete ban on the activities of all political parties in the country, citing their "misalignment with the interests of the people".

"Political parties do not have a Sharia basis, nor are they in the nation’s interest, nor does the nation want it. Experience has shown that the current destruction of the country is due to the country’s political parties," Abdul Hakim Sharaee, the Acting Minister of Justice for the Taliban, stated in Kabul.

Not the first time when Taliban banned political parties

As per the official records, the country had at least 73 registered political parties until the Taliban dethroned the democratically elected government and took over the charge of the already cash-strapped nation in August 2021.

It is worth mentioning this wasn't the first time the extremist group banned the political outfits. During his earlier periods-- from 1996 to 2001-- it banned such parties and avoided compromises and collaborations with other political groups.

Besides, the situation of human rights, especially women's rights, vanished days after the banned outfit took over the charge from President Ashraf Ghani. Initially, it prohibited women from public life, barring them from doing jobs and later it prohibited them from moving out without any male. Subsequently, it also banned the education of schools, especially women, after sixth grade, despite a massive outcry from international agencies.

Also Read: US allows airplanes to fly over Afghan airspace to reach India but none of airlines dare to fly I WHY?

Latest World News