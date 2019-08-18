Image Source : AP Pakistan condemns suicide attack in Kabul

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned a deadly suicide attack targeting civilians during a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan. More than 60 people were killed and scores wounded in the blast in the Afghan capital late Saturday, the deadliest attack in Kabul in recent months.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan "condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." "We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims," it said.

"Terrorism is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together," the statement added. Afghanistan and Pakistan routinely accuse each other of failing to combat extremists along their long and porous border.

