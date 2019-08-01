Nepali teen electrocuted while playing game on mobile phone

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A Nepali teenager has been electrocuted while playing a game on his cell phone that was connected to a power socket to recharge its battery, police said on Thursday.

Saujan Rai, 15, a resident of Trishulchowk in Morang district of eastern Nepal, died as he received multiple electric shocks, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Khai.

The incident occurred on late Wednesday when Rai was staying at his friend's house, the officer said. As Rai received the electric shocks, his friend called the victim's parents and switched off the power connection. The teenager died before the police could reach the accident site.

