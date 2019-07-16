Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
6.0-magnitude quake jolts Bali, no tsunami alert issued

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

IANS IANS
Jakarta Published on: July 16, 2019 10:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's island of Bali on Tuesday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami alert.

The quake hit at around 7.18 a.m., a disaster management official said. 

"We did not issue a tsunami warning, as this quake did not have the potential to trigger big waves," he told Xinhua news agency.

The quake has only caused minor damages in Nusa Dua so far and there has no immediate report of casualties.

An assessment on the impact of the quake has been undertaken, the official added.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

