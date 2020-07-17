ZyCoV-D vaccine: Zydus Cadila looks to complete clinical trials within 7 months

Image Source : FILE FILE

Drug firm Zydus Cadila is aiming to complete clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D within seven months, the company's chairman said today. On Wednesday, the company had started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

In a statement, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said the firm is looking to complete phase I and phase II clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator.

Depending on the study outcomes and if the data is encouraging and the vaccine is found to be effective during the trials, it could take a total of seven months for the trials to be completed and for the vaccine to be launched, he added.

The aim would be to cater to the India market first, Patel said.

"The company is open to exploring partnerships with pharma companies across geographies, however it may be too premature to comment on this at this point in time," he added.

Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval from the national drug regulator to initiate human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender.

With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(With PTI inputs)

