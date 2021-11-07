Zika virus case reported from UP's Kannauj; infection tally in state crosses 80

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zika virus case found in 2nd UP district

Even as the Zika virus continues to create havoc in Kanpur, a confirmed case has now been found in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. According to health officials, a 45-year-old man in Kannauj was detected with the virus on Saturday.

The man may have contracted the virus from Kasamau village in the Shivrajpur area of Kanpur, which he visited recently, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, with 13 more cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur, the total tally of the mosquito-borne disease in the district stands at 79.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance to check its spread, health officials said.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day.

Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain and headache.

