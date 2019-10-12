Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Young girls perform garba with cobras, case registered

Young girls perform garba with cobras, case registered

Two women and a girl were held along with two others after a video showed them performing garba dance with snakes in their hands in Junagadh district of Gujarat, a forest department official said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
Junagadh Published on: October 12, 2019 16:14 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Young girls perform garba with cobras, case registered 

Two women and a girl were held along with two others after a video showed them performing Garba dance with snakes in their hands in Junagadh district of Gujarat, a forest department official said on Saturday.

All of them were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and held on Thursday, the official said. "The video that has gone viral on social media shows the two women and the girl holding a cobra and two non-venomous snakes while performing traditional Garba dance during the recently-concluded Navratri festival," Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junagadh, Sunil Berwal said.

The event was held on October 6 at Shil village in Junagadh district, he said. "After the video was brought to our notice, we probed the incident. 

We booked five persons, including two women and a girl. The other two are the organiser of the event and supplier of snakes. All of them were arrested on Thursday," Berwal said.

They were produced before a local court, which granted them bail, he added. According to him, the probe revealed that the cobra had been defanged, while the other two snakes were non-poisonous. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWanted SIMI operative held in Bodhgaya and Patna blasts case