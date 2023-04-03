Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, 10 others charged for 'waging war' against India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Terror group Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal

A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against terror group Indian Mujahideen's chief Yasin Bhatkal and 10 others in terror cases and waging war against the country.

The court noted that Bhatkal was repeatedly involved in terror activities to wage war against India. It further said that digital data extracted from devices regarding the making of explosives, IEDs clearly show that he was involved not only in a larger conspiracy for committing terrorist activities but also instrumental in preparing IEDs and explosives.

Yasin Bhatkal, several of its operatives, including Mohammad Danish Ansari, have been charged in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said that there was enough evidence to put the accused on trial. The court in its order dated March 31 said that prime facie the accused, who were members of the IM, entered into criminal conspiracy to wage war against India.

It noted that in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, functionaries of the IM undertook large-scale recruitment of new members for commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India, with active aid and support from Pakistan-based associates as well as sleeper cells within the country to commit terrorist acts by bomb blasts at prominent places in India, especially Delhi.

Indian Mujahideen operatives and its frontal organisations had been receiving regular funds from abroad through hawala channels for their terrorist activities, the NIA told the court.

It said the accused used to raise the issue of Babri masjid, Gujarat riots and other alleged atrocities on Muslims to radicalise the minds of Muslim youth in their effort to recruit them for terror activities.

The court framed charges against Bhatkal, Ansari, Mohd Aftab Alam, Imran Khan, Syed, Obaid Ur Rehman, Asaudullah Akhtar, Ujjair Ahmad, Mohd Tehsin Akhtar, Haider Ali and Zia Ur Rehman.

The defence counsel said they will challenge the order before the superior court.

(With inputs from PTI)

