Yamuna Expressway likely to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh could rename the Yamuna Expressway after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to media reports, a decision regarding the rechristening of the expressway could be announced on November 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar.

The six-lane 165-km long Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district with Agra. It is presently the third-longest expressway in the country. It became operational in 2012.

The expressway is connected with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The decision to rename the Yamuna Expressway is seen as a token of respect to the country's most loved politician. Vajpayee, who served as the Prime Minister for three times, is respected across party lines.

Notably, PM Modi will travel to Jewar to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday. The airport is likely to become operational in 2014. With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state to have five international airports.

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as ‘Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium’.

