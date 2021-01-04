Image Source : GOOGLE Yadav family divided over Covid vaccine. Aparna questions Akhilesh's remarks

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has questioned her own family member and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav over his comments on coronavirus vaccine. Aparna Bisht Yadav is wife of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav is his elder son and heads the Samajwadi Party.

"I don't want to link the studies of Indian scientists and doctors to any (political) party. There is no need to make comments on this. A Covid vaccine is for the whole world. India has emerged as a leader and has won the race," she said. "I think using such language is an insult to Indian doctors and scientists," Aparna added.

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav had termed the anti-Covid vaccine a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he will not take the shot.

"How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," the national president of Samajwadi Party had said.

Akhilesh's remark had triggered a sharp reaction from the BJP. The party accused Akhilesh of insulting doctors and scientists of the country.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not have trust in the vaccine and people of Uttar Pradesh do not have the trust in Akhilesh Yadav. His raising questions on the vaccine is an insult to doctors and scientists of the country. He should tender an apology," BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Latest India News