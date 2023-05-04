Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GEETA_PHOGAT Wrestlers Protest: Geeta Phogat taken into custody enroute to Jantar Mantar, slams Delhi police

In the backdrop of continuing protests by wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestler Geeta Phogat was taken into custody en route to Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

"I was also stopped from visiting my siblings at Jantar Mantar. Police (are) saying there are only two ways - either go back to your home or go to the police (station). Highly condemnable," she said. (tweets translated from Hindi).

Delhi Police on Thursday blocked the entry of wrestlers at the scene where their fellow grapplers have been protesting.

Even as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia held a public interview at the protest site at Jantar Mantar here, the police declined entry of the wrestlers to the scene.

Geeta Phogat, Vinesh's cousin, a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist and World Championships medalist, tweeted that she and her husband have been detained by the police.

Two to three people, including Geeta Phogat, were reportedly detained near Jahangirpuri, according to a senior police official. He stated that the release procedure is currently underway.

Geeta was shown being surrounded by police in a video she posted earlier in the day as she pleaded with them to let her meet her cousins.

After Bajrang urged farmers and the general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them on Wednesday night, there was a heavy police presence on the roads leading to the protest site. This may have been in anticipation of supporters trying to reach the location.

When the wrestlers were attempting to transport additional mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their overnight stay, the wrestlers got into a fight with Delhi police around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The rain had left the old mattresses wet and soggy.

Since it is against the rules to bring such things into the protest site, the on-duty police started asking about the sleeping materials.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor stern rebuttal to PT Usha on wrestlers protest: 'Standing up for their rights does not...'

Also Read | Congress sweeps Shimla Municipal elections with 24 wards, BJP gets 9; AAP fails to open account

Latest India News