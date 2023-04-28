Shashi Tharoor stern rebuttal to PT Usha on wrestlers protest: 'Standing up for their rights does not...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangita Phogat and Sakshi Malik exercise at Jantar Mantar during their protest

Taking a strong note of objections, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed Olympics body chief PT Usha for criticising the wrestlers' public protest over alleged sexual misconduct by the wrestling body head. He said ignoring their pleas tarnishes the country's image, not hearing them out.

Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, has condemned the protest, saying the grapplers lacked discipline in hitting the street in support of their demand. She also said their action has tarnished the image of India.

Top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

