Who is Tahir Hussain? AAP leader accused in IB officer Ankit Sharma's killing

Controversy has erupted after an Intelligence Bureau officer was found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh on Wednesday. The family members of Ankit Sharma has accused Tahir Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Nehru Vihar, of plotting his death at the hands of the mob during the violence.

AAP leader and councillor Tahir Hussain has been making headlines for his alleged role in the death of IB staffer.

According to ANI, a family member of IB staffer Ankit Sharma has alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

"Ankit went at the site (Chand Bagh) where stone-pelting was taking place. Around 15-20 people came from Tahir's building and dragged 5-6 people inside the building. They also fired at other people who tried to save those taken inside the building," Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar told ANI.

Tahir Hussain denies role in IB staffer's killing

Meanwhile, the AAP leader released a video in which he said that he has no involvement in the incident.

"The news about me is false. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone-throwing and violence taking place. The same happened here (at his residence) the day before yesterday," Hussain said in a video posted on Twitter.

This is AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, victim of mob violence and was rescued by Police two days ago.



A mob took over his house and used it to launch attacks and He has not returned to his home since. But BJP is labelling him as a rioter.



Must watch his statement pic.twitter.com/X29DtHE5j7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) February 26, 2020

Hussain, in the video, explains that a mob broke into his house and climbed to the roof to carry out attacks.

Hussain added, he repeatedly called for the police and some hours later after they arrived the protesters were cleared. He then requested them to guard his home to ensure this did not happen again. Hussain says the police told him to leave his house, which he claims he did.

"I don't know why the police later moved its force away and then once again the mob returned to launch attacks from there. I am very distressed by what has happened and want you to know that I am a peaceful Indian Muslim and will always work for the country and Hindu Muslim relations. Please believe me," he said.

Who is Tahir Hussain?

Tahir Hussain is an Aam Aadmi Party leader and Municipal Councillor, elected from Ward 59 in Nehru Vihar from East Delhi. The AAP leader is a businessman and has no criminal cases filed against him till now.

Delhi Violence:

The death toll due to northeast Delhi violence rose to 32 on Thursday, as clashes were reported from some other places with shops set ablaze and the body of an IB staffer found in a drain. As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging.

Also Read: Northeast Delhi violence: Petrol bombs found on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's rooftop | Watch