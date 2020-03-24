West Bengal reports two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking total in state to 8

Image Source : AP West Bengal reports two fresh cases of COVID-19

Two more people with recent history of foreign travel tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, a state health official said. Of the two, one had returned from the UK and another man from Egypt. They have been kept in the isolation ward of the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital, he said. The first medical examination conducted on them showed they were infected with the virus. Their samples have been sent for a second test and the results are awaited. Besides these eight cases, a 57-year-old man from Dumdum had died from coronavirus.

On Tuesday, India's total coronavirus positive cases rose to 446, with nine deaths across the country, 36 cases of cured patients.Maharashtra tops the list of states with the most number of confirmed cases and deaths. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed the 16,000 mark. As many as 370,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in 168 countries/regions across the globe. In India, 30 states/union territories have imposed a statewide lockdown covering a total of 548 districts. Inter-state bus services, passenger trains, and metro services remain suspended till March 31 in addition to domestic flights which will be grounded starting Wednesday.