West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI arrests 11 people in East Medinipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its probe into cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, arrested eleven persons in East Medinipur on Saturday.

In September, the CBI had detained six persons for their alleged involvement in several criminal offenses in post-poll violence in the state. A team of CBI officials visited Howrah district on September 6 and detained all six of them from the Domjur area.

More to follow.

