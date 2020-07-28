Image Source : AP West Bengal govt revises lockdown schedule; withdraws complete lockdown on August 2 and 9 | Check details

After announcing the statewide complete lockdown dates in the state, the West Bengal government received requests and appeals from different quarters not to observe statewide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions. Respecting the sentiments of the people, the Mamata Banerjee-led government withdrew the complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and August 9.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal government announced to extend the partial lockdown in the state till August-end. There will be a complete lokcdown in the state for two days every week, announced West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions(1/2) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) July 28, 2020

Here's the complete lockdown schedule In West Bengal

July 29, Wednesday

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

The state government has decided to implement a biweekly lokcdown to prevent the virus spread. Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Medical outlets will remain open. All the other shops will be shut for two days a week across the state. The educational institutions will remain closed till August-end. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut.

All the public and private transport will remain shut. The domestic flight operations from Kolkata airport will be suspended tomorrow due to the partial lockdown in the state. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the flight services will remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in Bengal next month. Eastern Railways has also cancelled the trains scheduled on July 29.

Petrol pumps are allowed to function on the days of complete lockdown.

