Image Source : PTI West Bengal containment zones: 72 more areas added to list; total 516

West Bengal has added 72 more places to the list of containment zones, taking the total number of such areas in the state to 516, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday. The state capital currently has 318 containment zones, followed by North 24 Parganas at 81, Howrah at 74, Purba Medinipore at nine.

All three districts and the state capital fall in the red zone.

"At the moment, there are 516 containment zones in West Bengal, most of them in Kolkata. We are not going to allow any form of activity in these zones other than those essential.

"The relaxations, which have been announced by the Centre and the state governments at this stage of lockdown, will not be implemented in these areas," Bandyopadhyay said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage