West Bengal cattle smuggling scam: ED arrests TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya

West Bengal cattle smuggling case: In connection with the West Bengal cattle smuggling scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal. According to reports, the ED had summoned Sukanya several times to question her in connection with the scam. However, she has avoided the summons so far.

Notably, Anubrata Mondal has already been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. She was arrested by the ED eight months after her father, Anubrata Mondal, was arrested in August last year. The ED wanted to question her about the sources of funds in the companies and rice mills in West Bengal's Birbhum district where she had been having directorship or partnership.

What TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said?

Meanwhile, TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh has raised questions on the timing of her arrest. "Sukanya Mondal has been arrested. The law will take its own course. TMC is not defending her but in this particular case we have a point that her mother died 3 months ago, her father is in jail and she is the only child, is there any real requirement to arrest her?" he asked.

The probe revealed that she is the director of two companies, Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd. The companies have their offices at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her, is located in Birbhum's Bolpur town.

Sukanya's links to rice mills

Apart from that, she had been having partnerships in a number of rice mills in Birbhum district. Earlier, she was questioned by the ED but she denied having any knowledge or details about the companies, rice mills or other properties in her name.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case.

