West Bengal: 9 killed as autorickshaw rams in bus; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Highlights Nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, in a road accident in West Bengal's Birbhum

The women were returning home from a paddy field, an official said

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased

West Bengal accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an accident in West Bengal's Birbhum district and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

Birbhum district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that the eight women were passengers of the three-wheeler and the ninth victim was its driver. The women were returning home from a paddy field, he said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus. The bus was on its way to Durgapur from Arambagh when the collision occurred.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000, Modi said.

