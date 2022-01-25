Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (RERESENTATIONAL) Wardha accident: BJP MLA's son among 7 killed as car falls off bridge

Highlights The incident took place Selsura in Wardha district around 11.30 pm on Monday

The car in which the deceased were travelling in fell from a bridge

Police said that they were students of Savangi Medical College

At least seven MBBS students died when a car in which they were travelling fell from a bridge in the Wardha district of Maharashtra on Monday night. Six of the seven deceased students are from different states while the seventh is the son of BJP MLA from Tirora, Vijay Rahangdale. He has been identified as Avishkar.

According to Prashant Holkar, SP, Wardha, the incident took place near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night. "They (deceased) were on their way to Wardha from Yavatmal," he said.

Police said that they were students of Savangi Medical College and were driving in a Xylo car.

