Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vyapam scam: CBI court grants seven years in jail to 8 convicts

Vyapam Scam: A CBI court has pronounced jail sentences of 7 years each to 8 convicts in connection with the 2012 Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment test. They have also been penalised with Rs 10,000 each.

In another Vyapam case, the CBI had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against 73 of them with respect to a pre-medical test conducted in 2012. While 54 of them have been accused of manipulating digital data and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets, 19 face the allegation of impersonation.

According to reports, more than 100 persons arraigned by the CBI in connection with the Vyapam scam cases have been convicted so far.

Latest India News