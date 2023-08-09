Uttarakhand: Two siblings killed, one injured in landslide in Gaurikund

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Gaurikund landslide

Uttarakhand: In an unfortunate incident, two children lost their lives when the hut they were sleeping in was hit by a landslide in the early hours of Wednesday in Gaurikund. According to the officials, the incident occurred following incessant rains. As per reports, this was the second landslide in Gaurikund in five days.

According to the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, the landslide hit the shack near the helipad in Gaurikund village, burying four of a family in debris.

The official further said that a woman named Janaki emerged unhurt out of the debris while her three children got buried under it. The rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information. They pulled out the children and took them to a local government hospital.

Out of the three children, eight-year-old Sweety survived the incident but her younger sister Pinky (5) and another small child were declared dead at the hospital. According to the officials, Sweety is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The family living in the hut was from Nepal. The children's father Satyaraj, a labourer, had gone to his village in Nepal. The spot in Gaurikund village is just half a kilometer away from the place where three persons were killed and 20 others went missing in a landslide that occurred on August 4

Latest India News