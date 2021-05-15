Saturday, May 15, 2021
     
Lockdown extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 24

In view of the current Covid situation in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the lockdown for one more week till May 24. The government has also announed Rs 1,000 as financial assistance for registered roadside vendors.

New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2021 19:38 IST
Lockdown extended in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered 281 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 17,283, while the infection count climbed to 16,09,140 with 12,547 more cases, according to the official data.

Of the fresh COVID-19 deaths, Meerut reported 19 fatalities, Chandauli 15, Kanpur 14, Lucknow and Auriaya 12 each. Ten deaths each were reported from Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the state government said in a statement issued.

Of the 12,547 new cases, 879 were reported from Meerut, 801 from Gorakhpur and 617 from Lucknow.

A total of 28,404 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total number of those recovered so far to 14,14,259.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,77,643, the statement said.

More than 2.56 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours. So far, over 4.44 crore samples have been tested in the state, it said.

