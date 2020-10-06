Unlock 5.0: I&B Ministry releases SOPs for cinema halls | Full List

Image Source : INDIA TV Unlock 5.0: I&B Ministry releases SOPs for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls that are set to reopen October 15 onward. Cinema halls are set to reopen after seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers. "Cinema halls are shut for last seven months. They are now opening from October 15. For safety of people, we have come out with SOP to be followed," Javadekar said. Alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing. Wearing masks at all times inside the hall will be important, he added.

SOPs for cinema halls

Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50% Adequate physical distancing while seating Seats "not to be occupied" shall be marked as such Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens Digital modes of payments to be encouraged Regular cleaning and disinfection at the box office, and other areas Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall. Multiple sale counters for food and beverage Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly Temperature setting of all air conditioing should be in the range of 24-30 degrees celsius Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission

