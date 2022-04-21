UK PM Boris Johnson visits JCB factory in Gujarat that manufactures bulldozers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vadodara: Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson climbs onto a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, in Indias Gujarat state, part of two day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022.

UK PM Boris Johnson on Thursday visited a JCB factory at Halol GIDC, in Panchmahal in Gujarat's Vadodara. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India, to discuss the bilateral relations between UK and India. "We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn," he said during his vist to Gujarat.

In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, he could be seen entering one of the JCB machines.

Johnson also attended a program at Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar GIFT City. He also met billionaire businessman Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet. "Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad.

