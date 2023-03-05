Did country attain independence by sprinkling cow's urine? Uddhav Thackeray's jibe at BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday questioned whether the country attained independence by sprinkling cow's urine, during a rally in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Lashing out at the BJP, Uddhav said, "Did our country attain independence by sprinkling cow urine? Did this happen that cow urine was sprinkled and we got freedom? This was not the case, freedom fighters sacrificed their lives then we got independence."

The former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a slave of those in power and challenged BJP and Eknath Shinde's camp to seek votes in the name of PM Modi and not in the name of Shiv Sena & Bala Saheb Thackeray.

"Sardar Patel banned RSS, they stole name of Sardar Patel. Similarly, they stole Subhash Chandra Bose and did same with Bala Saheb Thackeray. I challenge them to ask for votes in Modi's name and not in name of Shiv Sena, without Bala Saheb Thackeray's photo," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"We've to decide that those who don't have any relation with freedom struggle and have animal instincts should be buried in 2024. We've to take an oath that we won't let Mother India come under the clutches of slavery. If we won't do it then 2024 elections will be the last one," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"I call those who stole 'Bow & Arrow' (party symbol) to come in front of me while I come in front of you with Mashaal. I'll do whatever Maharashtra will decide, if you people will ask me to go home, I will go," Thackeray said in Ratnagiri adding he won't sit at home if the ECI which is a slave of those in power will ask him to do that.

