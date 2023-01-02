Tunisha death case: Relations between late actor and her family were not good, says accused Sheezan's lawyer

Follow us on Tunisha Sharma death case updates

Tunisha suicide case: In a major development in actress Tunisha Sharma's alleged 'suicide' case, the lawyer of the main accused actor Sheezan Khan claimed that the relations between the late actor and her family members were not "good".

Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25. Subsequently, Mumbai Police arrested co-actor Khan for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. He is currently in 14-day judicial custody.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, the lawyer claimed that Sanjeev Kaushal, who has been projecting himself as the Tunisha's maternal uncle, is not the relative of the late actor. Also, he raised serious questions about the relations between Tunisha's mother and Kaushal.

