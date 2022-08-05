Through songs, poetry and Twitter videos, Congress protests against price-rise and Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: CREDITS TO @INCINDIA The clip takes place during the time they were detained by the police and reenacts a shot similar to the scene from the 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’, where the same song plays.

Congress protest: Congress had decided to make a push on social media for their protests against the rising prices, accompanied by a popular patriotic song and some poetry.

Congress decided to start making waves on social media with their new Twitter video, as the classic song "Ae Watan Ae Watan Humko Teri Kasam" plays in the background. The video consists of Rahul Gandhi and a few other political leaders on a bus.

This video came out soon after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi got detained as they were denied permission to organise a satyagraha outside Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. The clip takes place during the time they were detained by the police. It reenacts a shot similar to the scene from the 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’ as the bus passes by India Gate, where the same song plays.

The tweet posted above loosely translates to, “We bring here bearing the tears and pain of the poor. Take care of yourselves if you can, dictatorial rulers. Against this injustice, we have brought the 'Inquilab' of 'Vande Mataram.” The quote was made in reference to BJP, the current ruling party of the country.

Congress party has been trying to tie the issue of rising prices with the government and took to the streets to protest about it. They blamed the rule of Modi government for the inflation and unemployment the country has been suffering in another tweet. The Congress Twitter handle wrote, ".@INC_Andhra led by Shri @sailajanath joined in the #महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल protests against inflation and unemployment. Today, our voice against the failures of the Modi govt echoes loudly in unison all over India."

The replies under both tweets were a battlefield of their own. Supporters of both parties fought a verbal battle with either side trying to disparage the opposing side or show their encouragement to the leader they favor.

